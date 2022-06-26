Pan American Silver Corp. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Pan American Silver in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.85 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.87. The consensus estimate for Pan American Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.78 per share.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PAAS. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Shares of PAAS opened at $21.06 on Friday. Pan American Silver has a 12 month low of $20.12 and a 12 month high of $30.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.25 and its 200-day moving average is $24.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 5.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is presently 55.81%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 7.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,401,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $611,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,691,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,687,000 after acquiring an additional 121,281 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,233,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,563,000 after buying an additional 211,279 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,432,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,920,000 after buying an additional 358,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,788,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,620,000 after buying an additional 322,330 shares during the last quarter. 44.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pan American Silver (Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.