Paradiem LLC Acquires 57 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Paradiem LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,850,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,013,433,000 after buying an additional 53,727 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 854,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $603,340,000 after buying an additional 99,285 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 812,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $573,885,000 after buying an additional 12,880 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 747,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $527,862,000 after buying an additional 233,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $449,778,000. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $837.00 to $788.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $662.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $718.18.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves acquired 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $572.77 per share, with a total value of $100,234.75. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,967.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $3,446,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $639.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $632.31 and its 200 day moving average is $661.82. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $550.77 and a 12 month high of $748.68. The stock has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by ($0.26). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 2,699.29% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

