Paradiem LLC Buys 10,814 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Paradiem LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 109.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,814 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in DocuSign by 3.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 835,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,955,000 after buying an additional 29,718 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at $402,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 97,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,914,000 after buying an additional 51,513 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at $3,203,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in DocuSign by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 145,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,129,000 after purchasing an additional 67,968 shares during the period. 75.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DOCU. Bank of America downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. William Blair cut shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.60.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $68.75 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.96 and a 12 month high of $314.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.21.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.08). DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 17.17% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $588.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $1,376,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $434,635.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 230,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,393,689.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DocuSign Company Profile (Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.