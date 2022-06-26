Paradiem LLC Buys 10,814 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Paradiem LLC grew its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 109.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,814 shares during the quarter. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 10.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the third quarter worth $172,143,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in DocuSign by 26.3% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its position in DocuSign by 1.5% in the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the third quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $1,376,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $434,635.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,663 shares in the company, valued at $25,393,689.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

DOCU stock opened at $68.75 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.96 and a fifty-two week high of $314.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.08). DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $588.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on DOCU. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on DocuSign from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. William Blair lowered DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Wolfe Research lowered DocuSign from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on DocuSign from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.60.

About DocuSign (Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.