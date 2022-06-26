Paradiem LLC Decreases Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Paradiem LLC reduced its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Sysco accounts for approximately 1.5% of Paradiem LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $4,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sysco by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Sysco by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Sysco by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Sysco by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $85.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.11, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.24. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $91.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. Sysco had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 100.62%. The business had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.91%.

In other news, CFO Aaron E. Alt acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

