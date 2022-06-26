Paradiem LLC Grows Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Paradiem LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOW. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 118.6% in the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 1,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,432,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $101,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total transaction of $3,342,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,613,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,770 shares of company stock valued at $8,999,332 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $504.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 458.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $464.80 and a 200-day moving average of $533.92. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $406.47 and a 52-week high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow to $570.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $623.00 to $656.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $640.70.

ServiceNow Profile (Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.