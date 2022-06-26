Paradiem LLC Has $3.33 Million Stock Holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Paradiem LLC increased its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 73,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,357 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor were worth $3,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $450,000. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael J. Salameh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $91,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,029. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,492 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $51,294.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,967.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,973 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,234 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AOSL opened at $34.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $921.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.87. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a one year low of $23.66 and a one year high of $69.99.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.03 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 60.14% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

