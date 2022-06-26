Paradiem LLC Has $4.89 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Paradiem LLC decreased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,188 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for about 1.6% of Paradiem LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNP. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,543,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776,330 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,442,731 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,913,647,000 after purchasing an additional 108,959 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Union Pacific by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,056,408 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,785,441,000 after purchasing an additional 560,523 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,413,195 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,616,574,000 after purchasing an additional 170,623 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,030,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,771,296,000 after purchasing an additional 489,216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Bank of America downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.23.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $215.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $135.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $224.07 and its 200-day moving average is $241.49.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.43%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

