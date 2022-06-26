Paradiem LLC Increases Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Paradiem LLC increased its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $3,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in IQVIA by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 315,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,120,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA by 1,959.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 131,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,605,000 after acquiring an additional 125,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IQV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $231.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.80.

NYSE IQV opened at $213.80 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $194.67 and a one year high of $285.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $212.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.41.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 28.80%. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

