Paradiem LLC Sells 124 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Paradiem LLC reduced its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric comprises 1.6% of Paradiem LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $558,176,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 396.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,231,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $420,996,000 after buying an additional 3,380,171 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $149,620,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,508,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,145,000 after buying an additional 1,246,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 101.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,981,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,178,000 after buying an additional 999,881 shares during the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.12.

Shares of EMR opened at $82.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $48.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $76.77 and a 52-week high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 43.10%.

In other news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $445,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

