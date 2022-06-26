Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.71

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.71 and traded as high as $18.09. Park-Ohio shares last traded at $17.62, with a volume of 1,052,414 shares.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Park-Ohio from $20.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.68. The company has a market capitalization of $221.66 million, a P/E ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 1.26.

Park-Ohio ( NASDAQ:PKOH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $1.43. Park-Ohio had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $418.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is -24.75%.

In related news, Director James W. Wert acquired 2,000 shares of Park-Ohio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.86 per share, with a total value of $29,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,786.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 33.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 158.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Park-Ohio in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park-Ohio during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 7,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

About Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH)

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

