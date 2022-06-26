PCF Group (LON:PCF) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.67

PCF Group plc (LON:PCF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 15.67 ($0.19) and traded as low as GBX 3.90 ($0.05). PCF Group shares last traded at GBX 3.90 ($0.05), with a volume of 1,500 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of £9.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 7.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 15.62.
About PCF Group (LON:PCF)
Further Reading
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for PCF Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCF Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.