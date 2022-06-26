PCF Group (LON:PCF) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.67

PCF Group plc (LON:PCF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 15.67 ($0.19) and traded as low as GBX 3.90 ($0.05). PCF Group shares last traded at GBX 3.90 ($0.05), with a volume of 1,500 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of £9.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 7.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 15.62.

About PCF Group (LON:PCF)

PCF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides hire purchase and finance lease services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Consumer Finance, Business Finance, Azule Finance, and Bridging Finance. The Consumer Finance segment provides consumer hire purchase, personal loan, and conditional sale finance for motor vehicles, such as classic cars, caravans, motorhomes, and horseboxes.

