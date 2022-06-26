Peel Hunt Upgrades Capita (OTCMKTS:CTAGY) to Buy

Capita (OTCMKTS:CTAGY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Peel Hunt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Capita stock opened at $1.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.57. Capita has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $2.70.

About Capita

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Public Service, Experience, and Portfolio divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.

