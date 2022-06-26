Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Has $2.27 Million Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,541 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up about 1.0% of Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $56.12 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $52.54 and a 52-week high of $63.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.72.

