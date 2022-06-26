Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Purchases Shares of 11,330 Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,330 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 122.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 145,728 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 80,213 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 46,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $695,000. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:F opened at $12.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.23, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on F shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays cut shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

In related news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,349,018.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $188,160,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,947,494 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,148,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ford Motor (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

