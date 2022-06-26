Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Raises Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,493 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 3.4% of Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $8,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHD. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,028,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,460,000 after buying an additional 1,112,612 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,773,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,859,000 after buying an additional 651,343 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,520,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,525,000 after buying an additional 642,760 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,289.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 476,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,549,000 after buying an additional 442,597 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 234.0% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 551,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,580,000 after buying an additional 386,396 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $73.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.81. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $69.86 and a 1 year high of $82.47.

