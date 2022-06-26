Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Sells 1,065 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV cut its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the period. Centene makes up 1.1% of Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Centene during the 3rd quarter worth $3,200,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Centene by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Centene by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Centene by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 16,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Centene by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 6,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.94 per share, with a total value of $507,493.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,340. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $264,033.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,260 shares in the company, valued at $2,981,172.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,520 shares of company stock worth $1,770,740 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Centene from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Centene from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.44.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $82.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.52. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $59.67 and a 1-year high of $89.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.48.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.48 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Centene declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

