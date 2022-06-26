Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Sells 415 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,474 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for approximately 0.6% of Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $2,689,030,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,509,260,000 after buying an additional 4,096,666 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,246,233,000 after buying an additional 1,417,895 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $217,805,000. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 1,929,876 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $490,439,000 after buying an additional 675,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $185.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.60 and a 200 day moving average of $203.70. The company has a market cap of $184.99 billion, a PE ratio of 180.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.55 and a 12-month high of $311.75.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Salesforce from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Salesforce from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen lowered their price target on Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Salesforce from $360.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.50.

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $165,828.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,867,544.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.02, for a total value of $496,846.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,743 shares of company stock valued at $20,344,911 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Company Profile (Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.