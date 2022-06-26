Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Sells 619 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV lessened its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,759 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 0.4% of Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,626,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 708,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $472,459,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 611.7% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 33,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,209,000 after buying an additional 28,608 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $197,400,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 24,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,608,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total transaction of $7,362,471.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,900.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total transaction of $108,872.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 810 shares in the company, valued at $440,931.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,561 shares of company stock valued at $23,557,413. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $544.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $543.27 and a 200-day moving average of $573.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $491.18 and a 12 month high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 6.26%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $658.92.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

