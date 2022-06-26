Peoples Financial Services CORP. Buys 1,663 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 63.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GenTrust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 37,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,057,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,752 shares in the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $10,445,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 22.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB opened at $182.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $190.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.98. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $169.62 and a 52 week high of $241.06.

