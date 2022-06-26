Peoples Financial Services CORP. Has $2.06 Million Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. lowered its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,685 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 68.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $78.14 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $70.37 and a one year high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.83 and its 200 day moving average is $81.02. The firm has a market cap of $63.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 74.58%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.71.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

