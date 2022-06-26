Peoples Financial Services CORP. Has $715,000 Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. trimmed its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,497,000. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 19.5% in the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 17,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 9,168 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.13.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $58.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.59 and a twelve month high of $85.16. The stock has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.69 and its 200 day moving average is $72.76.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 44.15%.

About DuPont de Nemours (Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.