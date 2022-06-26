Peoples Financial Services CORP. Increases Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 178.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,521,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052,912 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,863,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,382,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410,956 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,129,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,555,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,418 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,712,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,109,956,000 after purchasing an additional 54,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,187,247,000.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $392.00 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $364.03 and a 52-week high of $482.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $405.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $435.48.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

