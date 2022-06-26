Peoples Financial Services CORP. Increases Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Domani Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 101.9% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $2,066,000. Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 24.5% during the first quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 5,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bender Robert & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 10.7% in the first quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 1,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 22nd. Bank of America cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $396.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $429.06.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $310.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $95.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $361.92 and its 200-day moving average is $374.59. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $295.59 and a 52-week high of $446.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 23.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.91%.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

