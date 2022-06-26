Peoples Financial Services CORP. Lowers Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. trimmed its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,519,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,431 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,068,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,582,000 after acquiring an additional 148,172 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,020,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,837 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,854,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,028,000 after acquiring an additional 242,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,622,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,183,000 after acquiring an additional 562,270 shares in the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CL King began coverage on Sysco in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Sysco from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

SYY opened at $85.57 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $91.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.38. The company has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.11, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.15.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. The business had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.91%.

In related news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,018 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $6,451,548.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,477 shares in the company, valued at $7,609,022. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Aaron E. Alt acquired 1,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

