Peoples Financial Services CORP. Lowers Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. lowered its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 17.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 42.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 7,721 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter worth $4,481,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 10.9% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 509.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,186,000 after purchasing an additional 40,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AWK opened at $148.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.79. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.45 and a 1 year high of $189.65. The company has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.45.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.01 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 33.16%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.95%.

In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total transaction of $149,740.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,098.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $105,405.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,008.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.22.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

