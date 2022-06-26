Peoples Financial Services CORP. Lowers Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. reduced its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 203.6% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock opened at $77.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.47 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.43. The firm has a market cap of $89.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.40.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on PayPal from $183.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on PayPal from $170.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $205.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $137.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.71.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

