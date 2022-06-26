Peoples Financial Services CORP. Purchases 1,885 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,505 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in CVS Health by 21.0% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 11,369 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 92.9% in the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 15,725 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its position in CVS Health by 8.6% in the first quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 12,818 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 23.2% in the first quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,379 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO purchased a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter worth $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 5,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total transaction of $559,726.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $5,543,096.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,202.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,659 shares of company stock worth $7,882,993 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $94.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.49. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $79.33 and a 12 month high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price target on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.05.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

