Peoples Financial Services CORP. Purchases 762 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $354,042,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,461,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,807 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1,477.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,066,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,919,000 after acquiring an additional 999,221 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,493,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,805,000 after acquiring an additional 863,190 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,188,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,529,000 after acquiring an additional 811,843 shares during the period. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $93.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.41. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.22 and a 52 week high of $104.81.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.65%. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 59.66%.

AEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.98.

In other American Electric Power news, CFO Julia A. Sloat sold 1,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $180,570.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,492,330.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $272,194.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,056.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,995 shares of company stock valued at $2,412,657 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

