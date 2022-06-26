Peoples Financial Services CORP. Raises Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 105.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonnington Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.9% during the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 17,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 358.5% in the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,769,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,767,000 after buying an additional 106,731 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $219.82 per share, with a total value of $131,892.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at $545,153.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $896,760.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 10,549 shares in the company, valued at $2,479,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,577 shares of company stock worth $2,663,056. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.50.

NYSE:CAT opened at $185.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $211.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.30. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.02 and a 1-year high of $237.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.87 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

