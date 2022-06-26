Peoples Financial Services CORP. Reduces Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,441 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 8,350 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Intel were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $887,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays set a $45.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.24.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $38.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.17. Intel Co. has a one year low of $36.60 and a one year high of $57.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $157.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

