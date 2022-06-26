Peoples Financial Services CORP. Reduces Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. reduced its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sysco by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,519,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,887,000 after buying an additional 1,677,431 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Sysco by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,068,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,582,000 after buying an additional 148,172 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sysco by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,020,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,765,000 after buying an additional 1,009,837 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sysco by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,854,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,028,000 after buying an additional 242,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Sysco by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,622,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,183,000 after buying an additional 562,270 shares in the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on SYY. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. CL King began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.67.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $85.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $91.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a PE ratio of 44.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.15.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Sysco had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 100.62%. The business had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 96.91%.

In other news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $6,451,548.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,609,022. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

