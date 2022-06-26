Peoples Financial Services CORP. Sells 1,590 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. decreased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paladin Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 47,837 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after acquiring an additional 23,998 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 9,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51,020 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,900,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 16,768 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $77.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.43. The stock has a market cap of $89.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.47 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on PayPal from $183.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Stephens initiated coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on PayPal from $173.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.71.

PayPal Profile (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.