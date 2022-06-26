Peoples Financial Services CORP. Sells 1,900 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. lessened its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 50.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,850 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its position in FedEx by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $243.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $213.18 and a 200 day moving average of $226.96. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $192.82 and a 52 week high of $302.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 23.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays set a $320.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.10.

In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

