Peoples Financial Services CORP. Sells 250 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. decreased its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Southern by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 11,239 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel raised its position in Southern by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 210,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its position in Southern by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,615,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,110,000 after purchasing an additional 19,555 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates raised its position in Southern by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 40,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. 60.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SO. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.88.

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 96,990 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $7,052,142.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 40,419 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $3,043,550.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,270,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 207,826 shares of company stock valued at $15,368,444 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO opened at $69.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.48. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $60.12 and a twelve month high of $77.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.08.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. Southern’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 125.93%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

