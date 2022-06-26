Peoples Financial Services CORP. Sells 3,500 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. reduced its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 336,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,128,000 after purchasing an additional 68,070 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 26,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 42,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 13,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 29,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares during the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of PPL from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.75.

PPL stock opened at $27.08 on Friday. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $24.98 and a 1-year high of $30.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. PPL had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.88%.

In other news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $102,738.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,182 shares in the company, valued at $705,891.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

