Peoples Financial Services CORP. Sells 6,457 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. reduced its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,457 shares during the quarter. Fastenal comprises 1.3% of Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Fastenal by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,347,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,964,000 after buying an additional 342,854 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,961,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,002,000 after purchasing an additional 297,846 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,546,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,478,000 after purchasing an additional 337,859 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 334.5% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,465,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977,181 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,138,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

FAST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.80.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $51.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.00. The company has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.29. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $48.10 and a 1-year high of $64.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 15.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.52%.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,937. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 678 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.18 per share, for a total transaction of $33,344.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,072.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 3,563 shares of company stock worth $182,773 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Profile (Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.