Peoples Financial Services CORP. Sells 735 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. lessened its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 526.1% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 285,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRK opened at $93.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.36. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $94.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.37%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.60.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

