Peoples Financial Services CORP. Sells 831 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,642 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Oracle by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 88,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $3,992,000. Stonnington Group LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 608.5% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 29,253 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 25,124 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Oracle by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 174,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $15,225,000 after acquiring an additional 6,862 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 880,022 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $76,747,000 after acquiring an additional 7,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $66,870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $74,800,247.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,031.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,986,000 shares of company stock valued at $203,858,660 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock opened at $70.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $188.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $63.76 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.27.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ORCL. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 16th. UBS Group set a $75.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup set a $81.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Oracle from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.13.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

