Peoples Financial Services CORP. Trims Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. cut its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,699 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 8.4% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 7,960 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 9.8% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 5,210 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.8% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,836 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, TNF LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $125.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.06 and a 200 day moving average of $156.02. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $118.22 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

QCOM has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.48.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

