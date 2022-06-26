PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank trimmed its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,690 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $343,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 22.1% in the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $2,604,000. Willis Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 12.1% in the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 134,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,179,000 after purchasing an additional 14,468 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 8.3% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PepsiCo news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $166.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.01. The firm has a market cap of $229.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.59. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.24 and a 12-month high of $177.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 62.93%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

