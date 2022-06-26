Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM) and Liquidmetal Technologies (OTCMKTS:LQMT) Critical Comparison

Liquidmetal Technologies (OTCMKTS:LQMT – Get Rating) and Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Liquidmetal Technologies and Perimeter Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquidmetal Technologies -371.73% -9.64% -9.24% Perimeter Solutions N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Liquidmetal Technologies and Perimeter Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquidmetal Technologies $810,000.00 98.52 -$3.38 million N/A N/A Perimeter Solutions $362.34 million N/A -$659.83 million N/A N/A

Liquidmetal Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Perimeter Solutions.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Liquidmetal Technologies and Perimeter Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liquidmetal Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Perimeter Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00

Perimeter Solutions has a consensus price target of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 29.35%. Given Perimeter Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Perimeter Solutions is more favorable than Liquidmetal Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Liquidmetal Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.5% of Liquidmetal Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Perimeter Solutions beats Liquidmetal Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Liquidmetal Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc., a materials technology company, designs, develops, and sells products and parts from bulk amorphous alloys to customers in various industries in the United States and internationally. It provides bulk amorphous alloy custom products and parts for applications, which include non-consumer electronic devices, medical products, automotive components, and sports and leisure goods. The company also offers tooling and prototype parts, such as demonstration parts and test samples for customers with products in development; and product licensing and royalty. In addition, it partners with third-party manufacturers and licensees to develop and commercialize liquidmetal alloy products. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Lake Forest, California.

Perimeter Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Oil Additives. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers. The Oil Additives segment produces Phosphorus Pentasulfide which is primarily used in the preparation of lubricant additives, including a family of compounds called Zinc Dialkyldithiophosphates. The company offers its products under the brands PHOS-CHEK, FIRE-TROL, AUXQUIMIA, SOLBERG. and BIOGEMA. Perimeter Solutions, SA was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Clayton, Missouri.

