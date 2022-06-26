Perkins Coie Trust Co Acquires 40,108 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,108 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 9.8% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Perkins Coie Trust Co owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $31,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. American National Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 180.6% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $203.25 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $188.89 and a 1-year high of $261.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $213.16 and its 200-day moving average is $229.17.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

