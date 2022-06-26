Perkins Coie Trust Co Boosts Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,092 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 2.1% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 8.4% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 7,960 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 9.8% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 5,210 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 2.8% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,836 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TNF LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QCOM. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.48.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $125.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $118.22 and a 52 week high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.61.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.71%.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

