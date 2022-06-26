Perkins Coie Trust Co Buys 40,108 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,108 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 9.8% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Perkins Coie Trust Co owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $31,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fure Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 14,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VO opened at $203.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $213.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.17. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $188.89 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.