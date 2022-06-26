Perkins Coie Trust Co Grows Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,854 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up about 1.4% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $78.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SBUX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.72.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

