Perkins Coie Trust Co Lowers Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Perkins Coie Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for approximately 1.6% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

ACN stock opened at $299.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $294.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $329.25. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $268.17 and a 52-week high of $417.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total value of $1,036,128.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,252,703.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total transaction of $1,969,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,269,352.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $360.03.

Accenture Profile (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.