Perkins Coie Trust Co Reduces Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Perkins Coie Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab comprises about 1.8% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $5,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $1,127,795,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $631,278,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,667,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,859,032,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305,161 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,933,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,544,000. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 63,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.07 per share, for a total transaction of $4,238,019.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,016,158.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 4,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.55 per share, for a total transaction of $297,575.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,714 shares in the company, valued at $24,658,394.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 104,169 shares of company stock worth $7,081,708 over the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SCHW opened at $64.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.09. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.53.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 31.24%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.99%.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.21.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

