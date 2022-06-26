Perkins Coie Trust Co Sells 686 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Perkins Coie Trust Co trimmed its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,954 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up 1.4% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,298 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 72,996 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $19,521,000 after buying an additional 16,484 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Finally, Spears Abacus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $204.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $193.34 and a 12-month high of $281.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.84.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 52.85%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SYK. TheStreet cut shares of Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.88.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

