Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:TLKMF) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:TLKMF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a 4,750.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of 4,800.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS TLKMF opened at 0.27 on Friday.
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile (Get Rating)
